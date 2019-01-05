Shock rise in attacks on north-east council employees

New figures have shown more than 2,800 attacks were made against north-east council staff in the past six years.

Figures released under Freedom of Information legislation reveal a total of 2,814 violent attacks were made on Aberdeenshire Council staff between April 2012 and March 2018.

The vast majority of these involved those in education and children’s services – 2,039 or 82%.

Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “Abuse and violent behaviour is something that many of our local authority staff learn to cope with. But that doesn’t make it tolerable.”

Aberdeenshire Council was unable to break down the incidents by type as it only marks them as “violent”.

But it did say a large number of the attacks were “expected” due to the risks of working with individuals with “known behavioural issues”.

The local authority said: “Our definition of a violent incident is any incident involving physical violence, threatening behaviour or verbal abuse that the ‘victim’ feels has caused them physical harm or psychological offence.

“It should also be noted that these figures include large numbers of incidents that occur in an educational and social care environment that involves individuals with known behavioural issues.

“As the council operates a zero-tolerance policy these incidents can never be regarded as acceptable, but in a lot of cases they would be expected.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “It is important to remember the majority of pupils are well behaved and a credit to their school.

“However, we want all our children and young people to behave in a respectful manner towards their peers and staff – and no teacher should have to suffer abuse, verbal or physical.

“We will continue to support our schools to promote positive relationships among pupils.

“Local authorities have set education budgets of £5.2 billion this year.

“It is the responsibility of each local authority to allocate financial resources on the basis of need.”