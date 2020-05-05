Shock over vandal attack on Aberdeen community’s fairy doors

An Aberdeen community council has spoken of its disappointment after a number of fairy doors were vandalised.

The trail had been installed at Danestone Country Park in Bridge of Don earlier this year, in a bid to brighten up the area for those who walk there.

Doors had been installed on trees and stumps along the path to entertain families out on the route, with members of the public joining in and putting up their own.

It also formed part of the community council’s plans to improve the area and encourage more people to use it.

The route runs between Mill Lade Wynd and Grandholm.

It is not the first time their efforts have met with resistance from vandals, after a welly boot project installed at the woodland area was also damaged shortly after being installed.

However, a number of people have taken to social media to show support for the fairy doors project, with many voicing their disappointment over the situation.

Danestone Community Council said: “Unfortunately we have to report that a large number of the fairy doors have been vandalised or disappeared.

“We try to secure them as best we can but it appears the person or persons that are taking them are coming prepared with a screwdriver.

“It’s very sad as a few of them were put up by people we do not know but just wanted to join in.

“We have also unfortunately over the past months had wellies go missing as well. It is great for us to know that as a community they are appreciated and have been enjoyed by many at this time.”

Chairman of the community council Derek Davidson added: “This is very disappointing and upsetting considering the work people put in to make the area nicer.”

Councillor Gill Al-Samarai, who represents the Danestone area, said the news was “extremely sad to hear”.