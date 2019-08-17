Shock over figures for domestic abuse crimes ​in north-east

More domestic abuse crimes have been recorded in the north-east than any other area since a new law making controlling behaviour an offence was introduced.

The Domestic Abuse Act was brought in on April 1, criminalising the coercive and controlling behaviours used by domestic abusers.

Official police figures covering the first three months of the introduction of the legislation shows there were 70 recorded crimes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

That is the highest levels of Police Scotland’s 13 divisional areas.

There were 64 incidents in Glasgow, with 50 in Edinburgh, 49 in Tayside and 33 in Lanarkshire.

Police said there were more than 400 crimes recorded nationally between April 1 and June 30 with 190 being reported to prosecutors and 13 people were convicted.

Conservative north-east MSP and shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said the figures for the region showed the new law was “very much needed”.

He said it was “worrying” that the area was leading the way when it came to the number of reported incidents.

Mr Kerr added: “These figures suggest that changes to legislation were very much needed.

“Many of these perpetrators may not have faced justice otherwise.

“Our local police teams are clearly doing a great job, and they deserve credit for that.

“While I welcome the fact that more abusers are being caught, it is worrying to see such a large number of offences in the north-east.

“This type of behaviour has no place in our society – and I hope this will send a strong message that offenders will not escape the law.”

Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, said it is still too soon to know the full impact of the new law. She said: “We are still in the very early days of implementation of Scotland’s new world-leading domestic abuse law, so we are cautious about drawing any conclusions from three months of figures.

“We were happy to hear some encouraging reports in the first month after implementation, but we are keeping a watching brief, as reports from our services across the country indicate that women’s experiences when reporting under the new law have varied from place to place. We will continue to work with all our partners to make Scotland’s new law work as intended.”

Detective Superintendent Gordon McCreadie, national lead for domestic abuse, said: “The new offence requires police to evidence a pattern of abusive behaviours – in other words, two or more offences which form a course of conduct against the victim. The new law covers behaviours which have always been considered abusive but which were difficult to tackle using previous laws.

“Police Scotland is now able to tackle the full range of abusive behaviours used by perpetrators.”