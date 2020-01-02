Shock over £33,000 cost of north-east’s derelict police stations

Tens of thousands of pounds have been spent on north-east police stations, despite the buildings being closed down.

Latest figures obtained through Freedom of Information show Police Scotland spent more than £33,000 on stations in Oldmeldrum, Cruden Bay, Kemnay and Portsoy.

Around £21,000 was spent over two years, with most of the funds going towards Oldmeldrum and Kemnay stations.

The costs relate to the maintenance of the Aberdeenshire buildings, including bills and business rates.

Police Scotland deemed the four stations surplus to requirements in 2017 as part of plans to save £1.5 million.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Justice Secretary Liam Kerr said: “Often, services were lost by the closure of these police stations, but now we see that a significant amount of money was still being spent on these buildings which were completely derelict.”

“These plans have been a failure at a time when cash should have been reinvested into keeping our communities safe.”

Police Scotland said the buildings were eventually sold this year – two years after being closed.

Phil Collard, head of estates, said: “Police Scotland regularly reviews its estate and services delivered to the communities of Scotland.

“As a result of a review carried out in the north-east, consultation took place regarding the future of police offices in Oldmeldrum, Portsoy, Cruden Bay and Kemnay.

“At the time of the consultation, it was evident services to these communities could be equally delivered from neighbouring offices with no diminished quality of service being delivered.

“Following this consultation, due processes were followed to return Oldmeldrum to Aberdeenshire Council and to sell the other three.

“All four properties are now disposed of and ongoing revenue savings have subsequently been achieved, together with sale receipts reinvested in our policing priorities.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The allocation of resources is for the chief constable and SPA to determine and decisions on estates are also a matter for Police Scotland.

“We know that Police Scotland’s revised estate strategy, approved in May this year, outlines their intention to re-invest £150m of sales of assets back into Police Scotland buildings as part of a total £400m investment.

“Now more than £1.2 billion, our funding for this year, includes a 52% increase in the capital budget to allow essential investment in IT infrastructure and support mobile working, to enable officers to access information remotely and spend more time in communities.”