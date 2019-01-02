Shock as yobs vandalise north-east village’s Christmas tree lights

A community leader has blasted “mindless yobs” for vandalising a north-east village’s Christmas tree.

Vandals went to Harbour Road in Cruden Bay and cut through four strings of lights on the village tree at some point before last Thursday.

They also pulled down other lights from the tree, which was funded by proceeds from the annual Cruden Bay gala.

Cruden Community Council chairman John Ross said: “I was quite shocked to learn of this act of vandalism.

“It is such a pity that a few mindless yobs can destroy something that has taken time, effort and money to give pleasure to all our community.

“We are searching to see if any of the householders CCTV in the area have picked up any images of the culprits and if so this will be passed on to the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries are ongoing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter