Shock as vandals trash Aberdeen school’s nursery garden

Vandals who trashed a school nursery garden multiple times in just a matter of days have been blasted as “simply mindless”.

Police have launched an investigation after receiving reports of a number of vandalism incidents at Riverbank School in Tillydrone.

The school was targeted between Friday and Tuesday.

A garden area used by pre-school children attending the 80-place nursery has been destroyed in the wake of the incidents which have been described by a local councillor as “simply mindless”.

Councillor Ross Grant, who represents the area and has two children at the school, added the incident was “heartbreaking to see” and called for “all effort” to go into catching the culprits.

He said: “The nursery team at the school give so much care, love and effort to keep the nursery garden fit for the little ones to enjoy all year round.

“Our children loved the garden when at the nursery.

“A number of individuals have been in touch with me with some information which has been passed to the police for their attention and I hope that all effort goes in to detecting the culprits so they understand and accept the ramifications of their actions.”

Fiona Young, community development worker at Tillydrone Community Flat, which provides services including a foodbank, creche and adult learning services, said she was “shocked” to see the scale of the damage.

She added: “It’s just really disappointing.

“Looking at the damage it is absolutely trashed and it is really sad to see.”

However, Ms Young added that the damage could be an indication that youngsters in the area do not have enough to do.

She said: “With it being the summer holidays, we’ve got to think it’s indication that there’s not enough for kids to do.

“It’s really disappointing but we need to look at why they are doing this and is it just the lack of things to do?”

PC Brandon Lees, of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team, said: “This was a mindless act of vandalism to a well-used and well-loved nursery. A lot of time and effort has been put into creating a space that is enjoyed and used daily and it has now been ruined for no apparent reason.

“We are carrying out inquiries to identify those involved and I encourage anyone with information that could assist to get in touch as soon as possible. Please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1343 of July 17 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

“Officers are carrying out regular patrols to prevent any recurrence however I ask local residents to contact the Police if you see or hear any further disruption while our inquiries continue.”

The Evening Express previously revealed yobs had broken into dozens of city schools during the school holidays last summer, costing £5,900 of damage.

The figures showed 29 schools were damaged over the six-week period, including damage to windows and equipment, with St Machar Academy and St Joseph’s RC School each hit five times by vandals.

Aberdeen City Council could not be reached for comment.