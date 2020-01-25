Shock as plans to build 33 flats threatens Aberdeen businesses

Three Aberdeen businesses have hit out at plans to knock down their premises to make way for 33 flats.

Architect Halliday Fraser Munro lodged plans with the council to demolish three warehouses in Union Glen to build the new apartments on behalf of property firm Warehouse 13.

It forms part of their project to regenerate the area.

However, the warehouses currently house three Aberdeen businesses – a Post Office, Union Motors and property firm SGS.

And the business owners claim they have been left in the dark about the proposals and have had worried customers call to ask if they are still trading.

Konrad Kanski, manager of Union Motors, claimed his car garage was offered the chance to expand its business by taking on the warehouse next door before he read about the demolition plans in the Evening Express.

He said: “I was surprised about the news we got, as last month we were offered to take control of the second unit next door and now, a month later, we might have to move out.

“We’ve had customers phone up to make sure we are still trading, as they have cars with us, so I am angry as the landlord should have told us about this.

“I’m disappointed we are being told it is being sold in two years as it means we need to find new premises we can invest money in.

“Life goes on, though, and we continue to be open for business.”

The Post Office next door to Union Motors is also potentially under threat from the development.

One of the workers, who did not want to be named, called the plans “strange” as the warehouses are currently full.

He said: “It is very strange as we have a seven-year lease on our site and have been here three years. We pay rates so were shocked to hear this.”

SGS Property is moving out of Union Glen in March but still expressed disappointment at proposals to demolish the building.

A spokesman for the firm said: “I’m disappointed as Aberdeen needs businesses, not more flats, as there are plenty of them.

“I feel sorry for Konrad as he wanted to expand his business and now has to find a new premises which can be hard to do in Aberdeen.”

Halliday Fraser Munro recently applied for planning permission to demolish three warehouses to build a five/six-storey block of affordable housing.

A Warehouse 13 spokesman declined to comment on the plans.