Shock as north-east people claiming Universal Credit rockets by 7,000 in one month

The number of people claiming Universal Credit benefit in the north-east has soared by more than 7,000 in the space of a month, new figures reveal.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) revealed there were 11,809 claimants in Aberdeen in April, compared to 7,966 in March this year, an increase of 3,843.

The number of applications made in the city accounts for 0.3% of the total number of claimants in Britain.

It is a similar picture in Aberdeenshire where the number of benefit applications have increased by 3,475 over the past month.

On April 9, there was 10,413 people registered, compared with 6,938 on March 12.

The DWP said Aberdeenshire numbers accounted for 0.2% of all claims in Britain.

Statistics revealed there were 373,306 people registered throughout the whole of Scotland in April, an increase of 109,189 on the previous year.

The rising figures follow the loss of thousands of jobs in Scotland on the back of the economic crisis caused by Covid-19.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) said: “We are extremely proud of our DWP colleagues who have worked flat out to ensure people get the support they need.

“It’s testament to their extraordinary efforts that we’ve been able to process more than 1.9 million new Universal Credit claims since mid-March. Their health is our top priority and our offices follow up to date advice on protecting employees in the workplace, including observing social distancing.

“Getting the country working again is vital to getting our communities and livelihoods back on track, and we will continue to work towards this goal as safely as possible.”

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “Clearly these figures are behind on our current struggle but the impact of this global health emergency is now starting to show – and we’re doing everything we can to protect jobs and livelihoods.

“What these statistics do highlight is that heading into the pandemic, we had built strong foundations in our economy, which will be crucial as we gradually move forward as the lockdown eases and look to bounce back.”

Stephen Flynn MP for Aberdeen South said: “Such a rise in unemployment is deeply concerning – the impact this has on folk across the city is distressing and is being felt across the whole of Scotland and the UK.

“We have some unique challenges in Aberdeen in that redundancy payments from the oil and gas industry can complicate Universal Credit entitlement so unemployment figures could be higher than reported in these figures.

“I’ve called on the Chancellor to provide a support package to the energy industry in Aberdeen on several occasions, yet we’ve still to see a single industry specific support measure despite the severe crash in oil price – that has to change if we are to make progress through this extremely challenging time for Aberdeen.”

North-east region Scottish Conservative MSP Tom Mason added: “Across the UK, millions of jobs are being protected by the Chancellor’s furlough scheme — an estimated 374,000 in Scotland alone.

“But while the majority of employers are furloughing staff, not everyone has been so fortunate. It is deeply saddening to see so many people out of work in the north-east.

“The important thing is that there is help in the form of Universal Credit as well as working tax credit and housing benefit, which have all been upped in this time of need.”

Gordon SNP MP Richard Thomson, the SNP’s Westminster spokesman on business and industry, said: “Although the increase in claimants across the north-east is disappointing, it’s probably to be expected in light of coronavirus and the current economic downturn. However, it highlights clearly the dangers a prolonged downturn could have for the north-east.

“These figures show the urgency of continuing to protect jobs by helping businesses through the present situation; the need to diversify our economic base and the importance in that of ramping up investment in energy transition to secure high value jobs in the low carbon economy of the future.”

