Shock as man, 23, arrested after woman found dead in north-east town

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a north-east town.

The 23-year-old was arrested after the woman, who has not been identified, was found dead in a property in Swan Street in Brechin in the early hours of yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The incident is being treated as suspicious and a 23-year-old man has been arrested.

“There is no wider risk to the public identified.

“It is anticipated there will be some disruption to the area while investigations take place.”

Officers cordoned off parts of the town centre as they carried out investigations into the incident.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The road between City Road and the High Street was blocked off, while officers stood guard at a lane leading off High Street.

Floral tributes were being laid at the scene by members of the public throughout yesterday.

Brechin and Edzell councillor Bob Myles spoke of his sadness in the wake of the incident.

He said: “We have all been shocked and very saddened that something like this could happen in a place like Brechin.

“It’s very, very sad for the family of the girl. It’s so tragic and my heartfelt sympathies go out to all concerned.”