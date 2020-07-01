Shock as flasher targets girls at River Dee

A community leader has spoken of his shock after a man flashed at two teenagers at a popular walking route in the city.

And police have now launched an appeal over the incident where a man sexually exposed himself beside two teenage girls by the River Dee, near Great Southern Road.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with brown/grey short hair.

The area is often used by dog walkers, and police have called on anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

At the time of the incident, which happened at around 3.15pm on Thursday, he was wearing a white t-shirt, knee-length dark green camouflage shorts and carrying a black rucksack with a small white logo on the centre of it.

Douglas Lumsden, councillor for the area said: “I’m shocked that this has happened, and I hope the victims are OK and haven’t been too distressed by the whole ordeal.

“I hope the police can catch the perpetrator as quickly as possible.”

Detective Sergeant Craig Currie, of the Public Protection Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have any information relating to this incident.

“The area where it happened is used regularly by dog walkers and we are keen to speak to anyone that may have witnessed this.

“Nobody has been injured.

“If you were in the area at the time and noticed anyone matching this description or someone acting suspiciously, I would ask that you get in contact with officers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2375 of Thursday, 25 June, 2020.