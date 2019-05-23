Shock as Aberdeen city centre stores to close

Aberdeen city centre councillors today told of their disappointment after Aberdeen shop closures were announced.

The Arcadia Group, which owns Dorothy Perkins and Burton, announced proposals to close the two stores in the Bon Accord Centre, along with 21 other outlets across the UK in a bid to rescue the ailing firm.

It is believed the plans would see 520 jobs axed as part of the store cuts.

The closure is the latest blow to retail in Aberdeen City Centre, following the recent closure of Game on Union Street and the AGA store on Little Belmont Street.

Chief executive Ian Grabiner said: “Against a backdrop of challenging retail headwinds, changing consumer habits and ever-increasing online competition, we have seriously considered all possible strategic options to return the group to a stable financial platform. This has been a tough but necessary decision for the business.”

The other Dorothy Perkins and Burton outlets in Outfit at Union Square and Tesco Danestone are expected to remain open.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, who represents the city centre, said: “This is clearly disappointing news for staff and their family members.

“We all know the high street is changing and that change is difficult as the retail sector adapts to new shopping patterns.

“What’s important now is that the company sets out a clear timeline for their staff who will be facing redundancy as a result of this decision.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald added: “Use them or lose them. If we want a vibrant city centre, not only those who come to visit Aberdeen but also those who live or work in the city need to shop and eat out in the city centre to help businesses thrive.”