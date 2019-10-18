Shock as 95 jobs facing axe at Aberdeen energy firm

Nearly 100 jobs could be at risk after an Aberdeen offshore engineering firm confirmed it has launched a consultation with workers.

Aker Solutions said it is consulting staff at two bases, although no decisions on any job cuts has been taken.

It is understood approximately 95 product and manufacturing posts in the city could be axed, with some positions being moved to Reading and elsewhere around the world.

Bosses said the decision to “review” the jobs was part of their efforts to find “greater efficiencies” within the business.

Aker employs 750 people at its premises at Kirkhill and the Aberdeen International Business Park in Dyce.

A letter sent out to workers said the company had to cut up to 95 employees “within a 90-day period.”

The document said if the proposals were to go ahead the first redundancies will be made on November 15 at the earliest.

John Boland, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The announcement by Aker Solutions that it plans to cut 95 jobs in Aberdeen is a massive blow.

“This is completely out the blue and Unite was given no prior warning that this was on the horizon.

“Unite will immediately engage with our members and do all we can to assist them at this very difficult time with all options on the table.”

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald said the situation was a “cause for concern” for staff at the 178-year-old company.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “Given much of the recent commentary around the energy sector has been about achieving a level of post-downturn stability, the announcement of further job losses will undoubtedly be a cause for concern for the workforce at Aker.

“It is to be hoped that compulsory redundancies can be avoided and that the fullest support is provided by the Scottish Government and its agencies to ensure those who lose their jobs are able to transition to alternative employment as quickly as possible.”

Sian Lloyd Rees, UK country manager at Aker Solutions, said: “In line with our global strategy and continued focus on delivering greater efficiencies, our UK business has evolved to deliver digitally enabled services and enhanced solutions which best meet customer and local market requirements.

“This evolution has included distributing our engineering services and manufacturing work across our international hubs, as well as our technology centre in Reading.

“This has resulted in a change to product and manufacturing demand in Aberdeen, subsequently impacting our UK workforce.

“Following the announced proposals to review current positions across our sites in Aberdeen, we will consult with our people and continue to provide guidance and support to all.

“Our focus on delivering relevant solutions and services to our UKCS customers remains unchanged.”

Aker Solutions was founded in Norway in 1841 and employs around 16,000 across 20 countries.

It provides oilfield products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry and focuses on deepwater and subsea oil-services markets.