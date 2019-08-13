Shock as 11-year-old falls victim to revenge porn in north-east

Scores of children, the youngest aged just 11, have had intimate images of them shared with other people or received a threat that it will happen.

New figures show officers have dealt with a total of 131 cases in the north-east since a new law was introduced in 2017 to clamp down on so-called revenge porn.

Twenty-five of those cases involved child victims and a further 16 involved victims aged between 16 and 19.

The youngest victim was 11 years old.

One charity said some youngsters targeted in Scotland were so distressed they had even moved schools.

The law came into force on July 3 2017 and the figures – obtained from Police Scotland under freedom of information laws – show there were 43 reports of image sharing between July 3 2017 and July 2 2018, compared to 35 over the same period the following year. There were 26 complaints involving people threatening to share images in the first year and 27 in the second year.

Of all 131 reports, the victims were female in 115 cases.

The victims were aged 20-29 in 47 of the reports, 30-39 in 29 cases, 40-49 in nine cases and 50 to 59 in five cases.

Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley said: “Many young women tell us they face enormous pressure to share intimate images of themselves.

“Sometimes they may share an image in response to what can feel like relentless pressure, only to find it has then been shared round the school. This can cause significant distress, and on some occasions has led to girls having to move school.

“It is a serious crime which has significant consequences.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McDonald of the public protection unit, pictured, said: “The sharing of non-consensual intimate images online is a cruel offence which can have a lasting effect on victims.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said internet safety is taught as part of personal and social education classes.

He added: “Our internet safety message has always been that young people should only establish online friendships with people they know.

“We routinely share such guidance and advice whenever potential problems are identified.”

Each school develops its own approach to online safety education and it is understood some have arrangement for parents to learn about it too.