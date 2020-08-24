Shock after man dies following incident at Aberdeen property

Councillors have spoken of their shock after a man found injured at a city centre property died.

Police Scotland confirmed a 26-year-old male had been arrested in connection with the incident at Jasmine Terrace in Aberdeen.

The whole of the street was cordoned off after officers were called to the street at about 10am yesterday.

© Courtesy Chris Howie

Police said the injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but sadly died.

Councillor Michael Houghton, who represents the area in which the incident happened, said: “This is shocking and sad news.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this time.

“I hope people will be forthcoming in helping Police Scotland with their inquiries.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents the same area, said: “It is shocking, and I really do feel for the family and friends of the man who has lost his life.

“I suspect the police will be making more inquiries in the area, but it does make the residents there really concerned that such a thing would happen in their street. It’s not what you would expect.

“Thankfully it doesn’t happen too often in our city, but when it does it really is shocking.”

© Evening Express

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.

“Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”