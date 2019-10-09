Shock after First World War memorial bench in Aberdeen park vandalised with swastikas

Residents have spoken of their shock after vandals scratched swastikas on a First World War memorial bench.

The alarm was raised when a man walking in Queen’s Den, Hazlehead, noticed that a First World War tribute bench had been vandalised.

Several swastikas were etched into the metal along with the initials WP – short for “white power”.

While it is understood nobody has reported the vandal attack to the police, Aberdeen City Council has decided to remove the bench and repair it.

A council spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the vandalism and will ensure repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

“Aberdeen’s memorials are an important part of life in the city and it is incredibly disappointing when incidents of this nature take place.

“We would encourage everyone to treat these sites with respect.”

The bench was one of six installed across the city in November 2014 to commemorate the centenary of the First World War. Poignantly it is placed on a patch of grass where poppies grow next to Denseat Court sheltered housing complex.

One man, who was visiting a relative there and asked not to be named, said: “It is absolutely disgusting that some sick person could do this.

“It’s shocking. The old folks love that bench. When they are taking a stroll out, they often enjoy sitting on it in fine weather.”

Another said: “I’m shocked that it’s no longer there. Well done to the council for repairing it.”

Matt Fyfe, area secretary for the Royal British Legion Scotland for Aberdeen, Banff and Kincardine, said: “Unfortunately this happens far too often nowadays – they are just nameless morons.

“I don’t think there is any deterrent against this as they seem to get a slap on the wrist even when they are caught.

“It is a sad state of affairs to be honest. I think it is time we were harder on crimes like this.”

Council staff are assessing the damage as a priority and are hoping to repair it in the next few days but the job will take longer if a blacksmith is needed.