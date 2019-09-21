Armed raider in balaclava terrifies staff at Aberdeen shop

Community leaders have spoken of their shock after a masked raider attempted to rob an Aberdeen shop.

The man, wearing a balaclava and brandishing a weapon, fled the Spar on Provost Watt Drive in Kincorth empty-handed.

Two staff in the store were uninjured but “shaken” by the incident.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to find the man, who is understood to be in his 20s and from the Kincorth area.

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillors today urged anyone with information to contact officers.

Councillor Alex Nicoll said: “Obviously I’m very concerned that this type of crime has been committed in the area.

“My thoughts go out to the staff who have no doubt been traumatised by this event.

“I would encourage anyone in the area who thinks they may have information that would help police to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“The area doesn’t normally experience crime like this and it is easy to forget how traumatising it could be for the staff who then have to go back to work the following day.”

Fellow ward councillor Stephen Flynn said: “Like everyone in the community I am absolutely shocked to hear about this appalling incident. The shop is an incredibly busy one and I would encourage anyone with information to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “We are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Provost Watt Drive area around the time of the incident at 10pm on Thursday.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 4229 of 19 September.”