Ship detained in Aberdeen Harbour released after crew paid

A vessel in Aberdeen Harbour has been release by authorities after crew were paid backdated wages and returned home.

The Ben Nevis, a Maltese-registered offshore supply vessel, was detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) earlier this month amid concerns for workers welfare.

According to a trade union inspector, the ship’s crew were owed as much as five months wages in some cases for work carried out between June and September.

