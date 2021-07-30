Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Sheriff warns Aberdeen boxer Dick to control his temper if he wants to stay out of jail

By Danny McKay
30/07/2021, 6:00 am
Boxer Craig Dick
Boxer Craig Dick

A sheriff has warned a professional boxer to control his temper if he wants to stay out of jail and continue his career.

Heavyweight Craig Dick appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted two domestic charges.

The 33-year-old, who has an upcoming title bout against a Ghanaian fighter, admitted shouting as well as kicking and head butting his partner’s door in Aberdeen, damaging it while trying to gain entry.

Dick has boxed in Ghana

As well as that charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, Dick also admitted stealing a pram.

The incidents happened on July 17.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had attended his partner’s address along with his mother and there had been a row.

The solicitor added Dick is a professional boxer with a title fight coming up.

He said: “He had a number of fights in the past 12 months in Ghana. This time, fighters are coming from Ghana to Aberdeen.”

Do your unpaid work and ‘you’ll get a gold star’

Sheriff Philip Mann warned Dick: “If you want to retain your liberty and continue with your boxing career you need to watch what you do. You don’t want to end up inside.

“You’ve got to control your temper.”

He ordered Dick, of Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within a year.

Dick replied: “I’ll do that within a matter of months.”

The sheriff said: “You do it within the year and you’ll get a gold star.”