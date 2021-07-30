Sheriff warns Aberdeen boxer Dick to control his temper if he wants to stay out of jail

A sheriff has warned a professional boxer to control his temper if he wants to stay out of jail and continue his career.

Heavyweight Craig Dick appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted two domestic charges.

The 33-year-old, who has an upcoming title bout against a Ghanaian fighter, admitted shouting as well as kicking and head butting his partner’s door in Aberdeen, damaging it while trying to gain entry.

Dick has boxed in Ghana

As well as that charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, Dick also admitted stealing a pram.

The incidents happened on July 17.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had attended his partner’s address along with his mother and there had been a row.

The solicitor added Dick is a professional boxer with a title fight coming up.

He said: “He had a number of fights in the past 12 months in Ghana. This time, fighters are coming from Ghana to Aberdeen.”

Do your unpaid work and ‘you’ll get a gold star’

Sheriff Philip Mann warned Dick: “If you want to retain your liberty and continue with your boxing career you need to watch what you do. You don’t want to end up inside.

“You’ve got to control your temper.”

He ordered Dick, of Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within a year.

Dick replied: “I’ll do that within a matter of months.”

The sheriff said: “You do it within the year and you’ll get a gold star.”