Sheriff jails North-east drug dealing mum and son

A mother and son hugged each other in the dock as they were jailed for dealing drugs.

Michael Steel, 24, and his mum Annette Peacock, 50, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, where both were given prison terms.

The pair, whose address was given in court papers as Brickfield Terrace in Stonehaven, embraced before being led away.

Sheriff Andrew Miller sentenced Steel to 12 months behind bars.

He had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on December 30 last year.

And Peacock, who admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine between December 30 last year and January 28, was handed a two-year sentence.

The cannabis had a potential street value of around £10,500, while the cocaine was worth around £28,500.

The court heard Steel had purchased £6,000 of cannabis that he claimed was for personal use, but admitted to selling small amounts to four or five people.

It was said the class B drug was stored in more than 120 separate packages.

Iain McGregor, Steel’s solicitor, told the court the dealing was “very much restricted to a fairly close-knit group”.

He added: “He gives an indication within the report that he was essentially bulk buying.”

Mr McGregor stated his client had since given up using cannabis.

He said: “Since being detained and apprehended, he indicates that he will no longer get involved with cannabis in any shape or form.”

The court was told Peacock was not directly involved in the onward supply of the cannabis, but was aware of what her son was doing, and allowed her address to be used.

Paul Barnett, Peacock’s solicitor, said she became involved in cocaine use through a former partner two years ago.

The relationship broke down, but she continued to use.

He said: “The accused accrued a drug debt. Pressure was applied upon her by her creditors to do something to alleviate it.”

Mr Barnett said Peacock held and sold cocaine on behalf of her creditors, and added: “Perhaps the most striking thing about Annette Peacock’s situation is that at 50 years of age she has no record of any note. She very much regrets involvement.”

Sheriff Miller told Peacock as he jailed her that it was not only as a punishment but to serve as a “warning” to others.