Legendary Aberdeen musician Robbie Shepherd rounds up namesake dog

A guide dog has been named after legendary Doric musician Robbie Shepherd.

The one-year-old German Shepherd has been sponsored by a family so he can be trained up to live with a blind or partially-sighted person.

Craig Pike and his comedy team The Flying Pigs have been busy fundraising with his relatives to pay for the special canine training.

The group, well known for its BBC2 show Desperate Fishwives, raised the money for the Guide Dogs for the Blind charity through generous donations popped into collection tins at Inverurie Panto events.

And money was also added from donations given to Craig’s parents George and Eileen Pike at their recent golden wedding party.

Craig said: “Robbie has been a long-standing supporter of the Flying Pigs since we started over 20 years ago now.

“He is such a well-known local face.

“When we decided to sponsor a guide dog, we were very keen to name it after Robbie.

“Guide dogs are such clever animals, they play such an important role for so many people who are stuck without them.

“We have supported the charity for a few years now because the work they do is so important.”

Robbie Shepherd, 83, met his namesake for the first time at Duthie Park in Aberdeen yesterday.

The broadcaster said: “I am delighted to be a part of this.

“I am a big fan of the Flying Pigs – even though they do take the mick out of me on stage sometimes.

“I am honoured because a close family friend of ours, Christine Neish, used to train guide dog puppies and was a great campaigner so the charity is particularly close to my heart.

“She sadly passed away just over a year ago. The volunteers do a marvellous job.”

The dog will be partnered up with a blind or partially-sighted person to help them live more independently after it is fully trained.

The dog’s handler and trainer, Rhona Armitage, 74, who lives near Dundee and has worked with the charity for 19 years, said it would not be long before she says goodbye to the loveable German Shepherd, who is the eighth dog she has trained.

She said: “He will go to his next stage in training in the summer.

“It is going to be hard to say goodbye to this one – he has been so easy to work with, he loves playing hide and seek.

“He loves to play with other dogs and in that respect he is still a baby.

“I enjoyed meeting Robbie today, he was such a lovely guy.”