Shell worker based in Aberdeen tests positive for coronavirus

A Shell employee in Aberdeen has tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s understood the member of staff is based at the firm’s Tullos base.

The oil firm has informed Health Protection Scotland, and other staff who worked closely with the person have been asked to work from home and contact NHS 24.

In a spokesperson for Shell said: “Shell’s priority is the safety and health of our people and the safe operations of all our businesses.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and follow the advice of the relevant UK authorities.

“Currently, all Shell UK offices are open and we have a robust cleaning programme which is proportionate to the current risk level.

“However, we have business continuity plans in place to ensure the sustainability of our supply chain and our ability to meet the needs of our customers and partners if the situation develops further.”

The news comes as the Scottish Government confirmed six people in the north-east have tested positive for the virus.

More than 2,200 people have been tested across the country with 27 coming back with positive results.