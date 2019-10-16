Shell handed safety notice over refuge area on North Sea platform

Shell has been dealt with a safety notice after failing to properly ensure workers would be protected during an emergency on a North Sea platform.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) issued the improvement notice following an inspection of the Gannet Alpha installation, around 112miles east of Aberdeen, in August.

The inspector said the operator “failed to, ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, that the Temporary Refuges on the Gannet Alpha Installation is capable of remaining effective in an emergency”.

Temporary Refuge areas are where workers can take cover during an emergency or evacuation procedures get underway, protecting them from flames and toxic gases.