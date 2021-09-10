Shell city centre move branded ‘biggest deal outside London this year’

The return of energy giant Shell to Aberdeen city centre is the “biggest deal outside London this year”, according to business leaders.

Last week the oil and gas firm announced it would leave its Tullos home of almost half a century and relocate to the Silver Fin building on Union Street.

No date has yet been confirmed for the move, but the lease on the new premises begins next year.

A decision on the future of the Tullos building, which opened in 1973, will be made at a later date.

Shell move ‘will grow city’

Business heavyweights in Aberdeen have now thrown their support behind the relocation, claiming it could help “grow the city inside and out”.

Martin Gilbert, the co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management, claimed Shell’s “amazing” city centre move was the “biggest deal outside London this year”.

Meanwhile oil and gas tycoon Sir Ian Wood, the chairman of Opportunity North East, described the news as a “significant boost” to the city following the challenges it has faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This move should provide much-needed confidence to businesses and investors that Aberdeen is on the way to building back better,” he said.

“This is also a welcome indication of Shell’s long term commitment to the region as it seeks to play a key role in the north-east’s exciting energy transition ambition.”

Shell opened its first office on Union Street in 1965 and in 2018 celebrated 50 years of production in the North Sea.

The building will house 1,000 of its staff, although not all of them will work from the office at once.

Its new home in the Silver Fin means it will be located next door to oil and gas rival Harbour Energy, who occupy the Capitol.

‘Major win’ for city centre

Russell Borthwick, the chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said its decision to move back into the city centre was a “clear signal” of its commitment to the region.

“The move will also bring increased footfall to the many retailers, cafes, restaurants and businesses in the area and act as a catalyst for further generation of the West End of Union Street as we look to a positive post-Covid future,” he said.

“Major ‘wins’ like this don’t happen overnight and without a tremendous amount of hard work behind the scenes from lots of people and organisations.

“The Chamber of Commerce and its Vanguard volunteers along with Aberdeen Inspired and a range of other partners were championing city centre working and living long before the potentially catastrophic impact of Covid-19 restrictions.”