Shell announces plan to begin pre-mobilisation Covid-19 testing

Shell has announced plans to begin testing North Sea workers for Covid-19 before they head offshore.

The energy giant confirmed it started preparation to introduce pre-mobilisation testing earlier this month as an “additional protection” for the workforce.

It is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks.

It follows confirmation of an outbreak of Covid-19 earlier this month on board the Brent Charlie platform, which is around 115 miles North East of Lerwick, Shetland.

A Shell spokesperson said: “With the rise in infection rates across the UK we are working to manage the impact on our teams and operations through good hygiene, social distancing, pre-mobilisation screening and, where an individual exhibits symptoms, isolation at the facility before safe transportation to their homes. In addition, we trace contacts of any suspected case on our platforms and ensure they also get home safely to self-isolate.”