Emergency services are currently battling a shed blaze at a north-east home.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene on Gordon Street in Buckie at 4.33pm.

One appliance is currently on scene, with the four firefighters using a single hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which was described as “well developed” by a spokesman for the fire service.

