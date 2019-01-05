Shear bliss for north-east sheep

They were just days from the slaughter as their kind-hearted saviours struggled to find them a new place to live in the north-east.

However, a group of good Samaritans from an animal sanctuary saved the day by taking in a flock of lambs in their hour of need.

A year on, the five sheep are thriving in their new home – and are earning their keep as living lawn mowers.

“They are absolutely great to have around the place and are a real addition to the sanctuary,” said Keith Marley, founder of the New Arc animal sanctuary near Ellon.

He added: “We’re all about helping animals and we were pleased to be able to save the lamb lads – though they can be a handful at times.”

The drama began in March 2017 when 13 lambs were born at the home of a hobby farmer near Aberlour.

Animal lover Adam Shaw was doing plastering work at the owner’s house and discovered the woolly creatures were destined for market.

His partner Alexis Fleming made a deal with the farmer – Adam would do the plastering for free if she could have the lambs. The farmer agreed and Alexis took in the lambs.

Six found new homes in Lanarkshire and two others went to Lockerbie, but that left five without a permanent home and there were fears they would have to be killed without a saviour.

However, New Arc stepped in and took the flock last January.

Showing their creative side, Keith and his fellow helpers named the lambs Vincent, Edgar, Geoffrey, Adrian and Norris – their initials spell “vegan”. Keith said: “They settled in well and have become part of the furniture. It’s great to have them.

“They live in a big open field and do a great job of cutting the grass – probably too good a job at times.

“The sheep all have their own personalities. Vincent is the bravest and the one who is always first to go out, whereas Norris is very quiet and shy.”

Keith added: “One of the biggest challenges came in June when we got a sheep shearer in.

“I went into the field and saw how fast they moved.

“I thought ‘Boy oh boy! This is going to take a while’ and it took half-a-day just to catch them.

“Then the shearer had a challenge on his hands.

“They were wriggling, bucking and jumping. Just when you think you’ve got them cornered they leap over your shoulder.”

Alexis, 37, formerly of Aberlour, said: “Don’t tell my dogs I said this, but sheep rival dogs when it comes to being pals!”