‘She was so young’: North-east woman takes on virtual London Marathon in memory of sister who died from sepsis

Shona Eaton, 50, died suddenly after contracting sepsis last year – initially thinking it was the flu.

The Inverurie mum-of-one had complained of flu-like symptoms for four days before being rushed to hospital.

She died a few short hours later on August 28.

Now, a year on, her sister Nicola Riach will be taking on a mammoth running challenge in her memory.

With a route that takes her from Blackhall Forest, near Banchory, to Duthie Park in Aberdeen, she will be helped along by family and friends to complete her virtual London Marathon.

Having become involved with The UK Sepsis trust last year – Ms Riach has raised more than £4,000 through a JustGiving page.

As a nod to her sister’s love of running, and a way to raise awareness of a condition that without swift medical intervention can be fatal, she will virtually join other members of The UK Sepsis Trust running team this weekend.

‘It happened so quickly’

Having taken a day off sick on August 25 last year, Mrs Eaton was asked to get a PCR test before she could be seen by medical professionals.

Unable to make her way there alone, her sister’s fiancée was able to drive her to the centre for the test.

When her condition deteriorated further, she called medics again on August 27 before dialling for emergency aid on August 28 – she died later that day.

Nicola Riach said: “My sister was young, she was healthy and after being ill for a couple of days she died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Since then I have been in contact with the UK Sepsis Trust to try and volunteer with them and help raise awareness in any way I can.”

Setting off this Sunday on her run she will be joined by a whole host of people on her route.

And, for the last eight miles, she will be joined by Shona’s son Aaron who will also be running in memory of his mother.

The 48-year-old added: “She was a keen runner and I wanted to do something as a tribute to her all while raising awareness for sepsis.

“It is scary how quickly sepsis can come on and people don’t necessarily know to ask about it, people can unfortunately die of it which was the case with my sister.

What is sepsis and how can you spot it?

Sepsis is described by the NHS as a life-threatening reaction occurs when a person’s immune system overreacts to an infection and damages the body’s own tissues and organs.

With symptoms that are vague and that can often suggest other ailments such as the flu or chest infection – the condition can be hard to spot.

Official guidance on the NHS website concerning Sepsis says: “If you think you or someone you look after has symptoms of sepsis, call 999 or go to A&E. Trust your instincts.”