‘She excelled in absolutely everything’: Tributes pour in for Aberdeen stalwart Angela Joss

Tributes have flooded in for an Aberdeen mum who was the driving force behind countless projects in the city.

Angela Joss has tonight been described as a “force of nature” by her heartbroken family, who announced her sudden death in an emotional social media post.

Ms Joss was previously a project manager for Aberdeen Inspired, leading to her involvement with the hugely popular Nuart festival and the spin-off Graffiti Granarchists.

She left recently to set up her own company, Green and Bee which focused on getting those who may be socially excluded involved with community or eco-friendly projects, such as bee keeping.

A director of Alcohol and Drug Action, she managed to combine her passions in 2018 by bringing the charity together with Aberdeen Inspired to give recovering addicts the chance to become beekeepers – on the roof of HM Theatre.

‘Angie loved life’

In an emotional post online, her son Jacob described her as a “beautiful mother and mentor to many”.

He said: “Our mum was an absolute force of nature and a true example of the title ‘mum’. She excelled in absolutely everything that involved motherhood and words cannot explain the sadness and confusion friends and family are feeling currently.

“Angie loved life and most of all her family and all the crazy twists and turns it brought. We know she would want you to do the same with yours. Whether it’s a mother, brother, sister or aunt. Tell them today that you love them and are proud of them. Life is too short to do it tomorrow.”

Artist Carrie Reichardt, who worked on the Everyday Heroes mural with Ms Joss for Nuart, said she “shocked and sad” to hear the news.

She said: “So terribly shocked and sad to hear that the formidable Angela Joss has passed. Angela not only taught me the words ‘gallus quines’ she epitomised what it meant to be one. The world is now a little less bright.”

Ms Joss – who was also a passionate writer and poet, and supporter of the arts – was also a regular presenter of community radio station Shmu FM.

Fellow presenter Natalie Hood posted online: “The universe has a wonderful way of bringing people together and like many I was blessed to have Angela Joss in my world with the guidance, advice, love and enthusiasm that she oozes.

“The world lost a wonderfully bright start today and life is going to feel a little darker for it.”

Already there are plans for the next Like A Blot From the Blue session at the Blue Lamp next Sunday to be an open mic night in tribute.

‘We have lost a diamond’

Fin Hall wrote: “This is how I will remember Angela Joss. Here, being the first ever Everybody has a Story. Storyteller. Thanks for your help, encouragement and criticism. Next Sunday, Like A Blot From The Blue at The Blue Lamp, will be dedicated to her. Bring your bee poems.”

Others thanked Ms Joss for all her support over the years.

Andy Bisset wrote: “To say I’m sad is an underestimation. My friend and fellow poetry geek, Angela Joss passed away overnight. I struggled with things over the past few years and, she always made things sound better. Like a sister. She was so positive. We have lost a diamond. Sad that I will never see your smile again.”

Kimberley Petrie posted: “Absolutely heartbroken at the loss of Angela Joss. A truly inspirational, incredible woman with a heart of gold.

“You were one in a million.”