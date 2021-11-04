Shaun Ritchie: Police receive fresh call as sister ‘overwhelmed’ by public response to documentary

Officers investigating the disappearance of Shaun Ritchie have received a fresh call about the case after The Evening Express’s documentary was released about the missing Fraserburgh man on Sunday night.
Nicole Shand, Shaun’s sister, says she has been “overwhelmed” by the public response to the film on her missing brother as she continues to plead with people to come forward with information.
Continue Reading
Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!