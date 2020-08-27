Sharp decline in north-east teen pregnancy numbers

The number of teenage pregnancies in the north-east have fallen significantly since 2007, statistics have shown.

New figures released by Public Health Scotland which cover up to December 2018, have shown the declining figures of teen pregnancies across Scotland.

In Aberdeen, in 2018 there was 184 teenage pregnancies recorded for girls aged under 20, compared to 343 in 2009.

In Aberdeenshire, the same figure for 2018 was 136, while there was 298 pregnancies recorded in 2009.

Across Scotland, national figures have halved, from 8,419 in 2009 to 4,114 in 2018, and are at the lowest they have been since 1994.

The newly released data is taken from National Records for Scotland birth registrations and notifications of abortions performed under the Abortion (Scotland) Regulations Act 1991.

The report, which was released this week, also shows that there was 21 pregnancies in girls aged between 13 and 16 in the period from 2016 to 2018 in Aberdeen, and 17 in Aberdeenshire in the same age bracket and length of time.

NHS Grampian had the fourth highest recorded rate of teen pregnancies in Scotland in 2018, with the highest recorded figures seen in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Lanarkshire.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “It is good to see the overall rates of teenage pregnancy in Scotland, which have been consistently in decline since 2009, decline further.

“Although there has been a slight increase in the local rates of teenage pregnancies being reported in Grampian in 2018 these remain comparable to rates we saw in 2016. We continue to offer a range of contraception, including long-acting methods; these are accessible both in sexual health services and from GPs.

“We know that accessing services has been a challenge lately and we want to take this opportunity to remind people we are open as usual for advice and information.”​

Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “It’s encouraging to see a fall in the rates of teenage pregnancy for the eleventh successive year, with rates at their lowest level since reporting began in 1994. This reflects the dedicated work of education, health and community services in giving young people more choice, support and advice.

“I’m particularly pleased that the gap in teenage pregnancy rates between the most and least deprived areas is narrowing too.

“We are continuing work to implement our ‘Pregnancy and Parenthood in Young People Strategy’, focusing on supporting young people who are vulnerable to pregnancy in key areas including education and attainment, training and employment and emphasising the importance of positive relationships to help them to achieve their potential as young people and as parents.

“We have also continued to roll out the Family Nurse Partnership programme since 2010, to offer direct support to young, first time mothers and their families from pregnancy until their child reaches two.”