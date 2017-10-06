Aberdeen women’s group celebrates century of membership

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A women’s group has celebrated a century of membership with an evening of nostalgia.

St Katherine’s Club, or St K’s as it was known to regulars, was created for working-class girls in the city.

Former members of the now-defunct club attended an event to mark 100 years since its conception at Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree.

St K’s was founded on Christian principles by Bella Walker and Elsie Moffat in 1917.

The club began in a room in Shiprow in October 1917 and later moved to a building on Broad Street.

In 1937 it switched to a purpose-built building in West North Street, where the Lemon Tree now stands.

Originally women-only, men and boys were allowed to use the club after it moved to West North Street and it eventually became a community centre.

Janeen Swinbourne, 78, who joined St K’s as a 12-year-old, gave a speech sharing her memories of the club at the 100th celebration event.

She said: “I joined for something to do as a child and St K’s had a big selection – tap dancing, country dancing, cooking, sewing and there was live music on a Saturday for a shilling.

“St K’s meant everything to me, it was wonderful. I met my husband at one of the dances and friends for life. It also set standards for girls, for what they could do.”

Edith Stuart, 80, also shared her stories of her time spent with the group.

She said: “My life was enriched by the friendships I made here. There is such a close family feeling.

“Bella Walker and Elsie Moffat were pioneers in so many different ways.

“It showed girls how to reach their full potential.”

Lesley Anne Rose, head of artistic development at Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “We were absolutely delighted to host the Aberdeen Women’s Alliance at The Lemon Tree and their event to celebrate and share the memories of St Katherine’s Club.

“The club and the women (and men) who were part of it are an inspiration.

“They undertook some incredible things in this building.”