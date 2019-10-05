Share of £15,000 prize pot up for grabs by north-east primary schools

Schools around the north-east have been busy collecting Evening Express tokens for a chance to win a cash prize.

The Pounds for Primaries competition runs daily until October 26 with a total of £15,000 up for grabs.

Schools with a roll of more than 351 pupils could win up to £2,500.

There are also prizes of £1,500 and £1,000 to help improve the lives of pupils at smaller educational facilities registering from across the region.

Teachers at Pitmedden School near Ellon have registered and hope they are in with a chance of winning.

Headteacher Janet Hill said the cash would be used to pay for an event that would be organised for pupils in recognition of all their hard work.

She added: “If we won the money we would consult with the pupil council, our eco-group and the wider community to see what we could do to benefit everyone.

“It would be great to organise an event where all the children can be involved.”

Kingswells Primary staff are also collecting tokens from the newspaper. Ginny O’Rourke, who works as an early nurse practitioner at the city school, said the money will help pay for more creative learning opportunities for the children.

She addded: “If we win we will be putting the money towards using woodwork for creative work.

“We will be getting everyone involved in making a decision on what the money would go towards.”

The tokens will be featured in the Evening Express every day for the next month.

The Pounds for Primaries competition is open to all primary schools in the Evening Express circulation area.

Schools can register, as well as parent councils, to be in with a chance of winning cash to help improve the learning experience of primary school children.

Entries can still be registered until the date the last voucher appears in the newspaper.

Posters are also available to show that schools are taking part.

To enter the competition and sign up for a poster go to http://bit.ly/2mPkTmF