Shamed Aberdeen doctor faces second tribunal over cash scam claims

An Aberdeen doctor given a second chance after dishonestly taking home extra pay from her NHS job has now been accused of receiving cash she was not entitled to.

Dr Victoria Waugh was suspended from the medical register in 2012 after a tribunal found it proved she committed four offences, including dishonestly receiving £5,600 in payments from NHS Grampian and issuing a total of 10 prescriptions to herself, her husband and her son.

She left her role as GP at Elmbank Medical Practice and was suspended in 2012 from working as a GP for a year.

However, Dr Waugh was allowed to start up again in 2013, after her legal representative argued she had “shown considerable insight” and was “genuinely remorseful”.

Now a watchdog has said Waugh has been accused of “creating and receiving payment for invoices she was not eligible to receive” while working as a clinical manager at Innocent Aesthetics on Great Western Road in Aberdeen between February and April 2016.

A new report from the Medical Practioners’ Tribunal Service (MPTS) said: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation.

“It is further alleged Dr Waugh’s conduct was dishonest.”

An MPTS hearing is to start in Manchester on March 21 and is to end on March 29.

A LinkedIn account in Dr Waugh’s name states she still works at Innocent Aesthetics.

However, a spokeswoman for Innocent Aesthetics said: “Dr Waugh does not work here and she should have removed all links to here.

“I have not seen or heard from her for one-and-a-half years now.”

The Evening Express could not reach Dr Waugh for comment.