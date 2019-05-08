SGN under fire after major Aberdeen roadworks extended for second time

Gas firm SGN have come under fire after major roadworks in Aberdeen were extended by another week.

As reported yesterday, the repair work at the north end of King George VI Bridge had been due to finish today, having been extended by a week.

However, disruption is now due to last until May 13 after SGN admitted the job was proving “more complex” than planned.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill said: “Like others who use the bridge I am shocked at this further delay.

“You have to wonder how well this was planned when something supposed to take a few days has been extended to nearly three weeks.

“There are not even any guarantees the work will be finished in that time.”