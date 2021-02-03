SGN aim to restore gas to Huntly and Keith today as residents go 24 hours with no supply

SGN is hoping to restore gas to everyone in Huntly and Keith later today.

Residents in the two towns have been without hot water and heating since Tuesday morning due to a “major disruption.”

Community spirit came to the forefront in both communities, with heaters and hot food handed out to those most in need.

About 4,500 properties in Huntly and Keith have been left without a gas supply for a second day.

Engineers are working on sorting the problem.

SGN revealed that they were “aiming” for gas to be available to everyone in the town later on today.

They are prioritising restoring gas supplies to vulnerable customers this morning and have already restored supplies to the hospital and care homes.

SGN added: “Thank you to Huntly and Keith residents for your continued patience and support while you’re without gas.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we’re receiving from the community, including our local partner organisations.

“In the meantime, it’s important your gas supply remains off at the meter until we tell you to turn it back on.

“If you need any extra help while you’re without your supply, you can reach us on live chat, text us on 07490 077 649 or call us on 0800 912 1717.”

Their next update will be at 2pm.

Council support

Both Aberdeenshire and Moray councils have been working to provide help for residents.

Thousands of people spent the day and night without gas supplies amid freezing weather conditions.

Both Aberdeenshire and Moray councils said they were working to provide help for residents until the situation was resolved.

Aberdeenshire Council said it was ensuring hundreds of heaters, as well as hot food, were available to those in need.

It is making plans for a rest centre to be used if necessary.

Customers in Huntly and Keith have been asked to turn off the gas supply at the meter, after turning off all gas appliances.

Community coming together

Businesses across both towns have come together to help out their communities during the gas outage.

A convenience store worker in Keith donated a number of portable heaters for those affected by the gas switch-off in Moray.

Coming to the aid of those without heating, Munish Tandon gifted seven electric heaters to members of his community after reaching out on social media.

The Larder in Huntly is offering free soup from their premises to anyone affected by the gas outage.

Hey folks 😊I’m not sure if the gas is still off in huntly 🥶 so today we’ll be offering free soup to anyone who needs 😊… Posted by The Larder Huntly on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The COTAG 4×4 response unit were deployed late last night delivering heaters, hot plates, letter drops, and assisting multiple organisations with their joint effort.

An outreach centre has been opened up at the Linden Centre in Huntly where people can go to collect heaters or seek advice.