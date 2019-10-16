Sexual violence victim to give talk at Aberdeen library

An author and victim of sexual violence is giving a talk in the city.

Madeleine Black will be discussing her new book Unbroken at Airyhall Library tonight at 6.30pm.

Madeleine’s talk will focus on the huge impact sexual violence has on victims and particularly their mental health.

Councillor Claire Imrie, Aberdeen City Council’s mental health spokeswoman, said: “As Aberdeen City Council this week marks Mental Health Awareness Week, it’s great to welcome Madeleine to Airyhall to give such an inspirational talk.

“The stigma attached to sexual violence and the subsequent mental trauma are things that so many victims suffer in silence.

“As a council we are working hard with our partners to address all forms of mental health-related stigmas and to signpost those affected to where they can receive appropriate support.”

Further information and support will be available at the event from Rape Crisis Grampian and there will be the opportunity to buy her book following the main event.

To book a free space, email libraryevents@aberdeencity.gov.uk or call 01224 652500.