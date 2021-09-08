Sex predator whose abuse of girl was caught on hidden camera is jailed for eight years

A child rapist who preyed on a girl from the age of 12 has been jailed for eight years.

Judge Lady Scott informed Gerard Haggerty, 61, that he will be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Haggerty, a prisoner in Inverness, was earlier convicted of abusing the underage girl over a two year period in Elgin, in Morayshire.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping her on various occasions between July and December in 2018 and two further offences of engaging in sexual activity with a child which occurred between December 2018 and 2020.

Paedophile was snared by secret camera

Haggerty, a builder, later told police that he was “in love” with the girl.

He was caught after a woman had “suspicions” about him and the girl and a camera was set up.

Footage was caught of him exposing himself in front of the girl and police were alerted.

Police praised the victim’s courage and Detective Inspector Caroline Gray, of Police Scotland’s North East Public Protection Unit said: “It is thanks to her bravery throughout our investigation and the subsequent legal proceedings that he will now face the consequences of his appalling actions.

“Police Scotland would encourage anyone who has been the victim of abuse to come forward and report it. We will always thoroughly investigate in a sensitive and professional way.

“Anyone with information about sexual crime should come forward and speak to us by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

