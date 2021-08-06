Sex offender with fetish for children’s feet fails to stick with rehab programme

A convicted sex offender with a fetish for young girls’ feet is being given a “tailored programme” of support after he failed to engage with a scheme aimed at stopping his offending.

Alexander Atkinson was jailed for 200 days and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years in 2017 after he admitted approaching girls and asking to see their feet.

The 28-year-old, from Dufftown, told one 11-year-old she had “nice feet” after she removed her shoes for him in Hopeman in 2010.

He then approached a 12-year-old at a bus stop near Dufftown’s clock tower in September 2017 and asked a girl if she “liked wearing socks” before asking her to take off her shoes.

Both girls told their parents and reported the matter to the police.

Added to register and sent to prison

He was jailed for 200 days in November 2017 and told that in the following five years he must inform police about any devices he has that are capable of accessing the internet or when he begins a new relationship.

He was also been banned from having any unsupervised contact with children under 16 for the same period of time.

However he’s since failed to comply with an order to take part in the Scottish Government’s Moving Forward: Making Changes rehabilitation programme for sex offenders, which was introduced in prisons and the community in 2014 in a bit to help male sex offenders deemed as medium or high risk or re-offending.

He also opted not to notify police of his purchase of Playstation 3, with internet access, in March 2018.

His defence agent Kevin Anderson said he was failing to engage with the conduct requirement and asked for the court to offer him an alternative.

Programme will be tailor-made

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said social workers had provided a “positive report” but added: “There has been a little bit of toing and froing with Mr Atkinson getting in on to the right order.

“Today the order will be varied in that Mr Atkinson is to participate in any programme deemed as a suitable alternative to the Moving Forward Making Changes programme.

“Social workers will tailor a programme to his needs and requirements.”

Atkinson, of Balvenie Street, has been given three months to engage with a programme before a further review of his progress at Elgin Sheriff Court in November.