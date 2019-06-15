Sex offender who worked with vulnerable adults in Aberdeen struck off after failing to declare convictions

A man has been banned from being a care worker after failing to tell a regulator he had been put on the sex offenders’ register.

Dokubo Bokolo admitted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in October that he filmed himself having sex with a woman and sent her a sexually explicit recording. He also admitted possessing extreme pornography – all in July 2017.

The 35-year-old was ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work and will be on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

As a registered support worker supporting vulnerable adults, Bukolo was required to inform the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) about the convictions, but did not.

The offences did not involve anyone he came into contact with through work.

A report detailing what happened at a SSSC hearing on June 5 has now been published.

It said Bokolo did not give evidence at the hearing but previously said he did not know he had to let the SSSC know about his convictions.

The report said: “It was an isolated incident, not a premeditated act. Bokolo apologised to the woman.”

However, it added: “There would be a serious impact on public confidence in the SSSC as if a person currently subject to a notification period under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 was allowed to work with vulnerable adults.”

Bokolo was unavailable for comment.