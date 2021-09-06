Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Sex offender jailed after hiding phone inside DVD player in basement

By Danny McKay
06/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 06/09/2021, 6:00 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A sex offender has been jailed after hiding a secret mobile phone inside a DVD player in his basement.

Philip Main had previously been handed a court order which banned him from owning devices capable of accessing the internet or taking pictures, but when the police learned he had bought a phone online, they confronted him.

The 38-year-old led officers down to his basements where he pulled a DVD player out from under a storage box, unscrewed and took it apart and revealed his phone.

And the officers also discovered an SD card in his bedroom containing indecent images of children.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) had been imposed on Main in 2009.

The order contained various prohibitions, including that he not possess any computer or mobile phone capable of accessing the internet, or taking and storing photographs.

She said police enquiries revealed Main was the holder of an account at a shop specialising in buying, selling and exchanging tech such as phones, computers and cameras.

Investigations revealed Main had traded games for vouchers, which he then used to buy a Samsung Galaxy A51 online, a phone with internet capabilities and a camera.

It arrived on May 1 2021, and on May 11 Main returned a Samsung Galaxy A20 with internet and a camera to the shop to be assessed for buy-back. It had initially been purchased in January 2021.

Main ‘felt isolated during lockdown’

Police obtained search warrants and executed them around 9am on June 2 at Main’s Ashvale Place home.

Officers reminded Main of the SOPO conditions and asked him to hand over any devices which would breach them.

Mrs Merson said: “He agreed and led officers down to his secured storage room in the basement, where he retrieved the Samsung A51.

“It was hidden within a DVD player, which he had to unscrew and take apart to retrieve.

“The DVD player had been under a storage box.”

In interview, Main admitted owning both phones and explained he had “felt isolated during lockdown”.

Three micro SD cards were also discovered in Main’s bedroom, with indecent images of children being found on one.

The images and videos featured boys aged between 12 and 15 engaged in erotic posing and sexual activity with adults and each other.

In total, 11 images were found, 10 category C, the least serious, and one category B.

Meanwhile, 20 videos were found including three in category A, the most serious, 14 category B and three in category C.

Main was socially isolated

The videos had a total run time of just over two hours and 42 minutes.

Main, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, three charges of breaching a SOPO, one for each mobile phone over the internet access, and another over the phones’ ability to take and store photographs.

He also admitted taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children between March 5 and June 1.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said his client had co-operated fully with police from the earliest stages of the matter.

He added Main had developed a number of health problems including depression and anxiety, and was generally socially isolated.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Main to be jailed for two years and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years.