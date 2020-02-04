Severe weather warning set for whole of UK

A weather warning is in place across the whole of the UK for this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind on Saturday and Sunday, with disruptions to travel to be expected.

Delays to road, rail air and ferry transport are being warned throughout the country with coastal communities and sea fronts to be affected by large waves.

Some bridges and roads could be shut and potential damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs has been warned.

There is also a chance of power cuts.