24 charged over alleged drug offences at north-east music festival

Two dozen people have been charged with drug offences following a music festival in the north-east.

Officers from Police Scotland’s dog unit were patrolling the Minival festival at Drum Castle at the weekend, which was attended by around 1,300 people.

24 people have now been charged with alleged drug offences, and reports are due to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Area Commander Chief Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “It goes without saying that we are extremely disappointed to see so many people being charged in connection with drug offences.

“An incredible amount of time and effort by the event organisers goes into planning events like this so that people can enjoy themselves in the grounds of sites like Drum Castle.

“This preparation is also to ensure that all those who attend can enjoy themselves safely, with a clear warning issued by the organisers from the outset that any illegal or anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who attended at the weekend and enjoyed themselves safely and responsibly.

“However let me be clear to those people who think that it’s okay to attend events and break the law – it is completely unacceptable, it won’t be tolerated and you will be charged.

“Officers from across North East Division support events like this routinely to support the organisers involved and ensure there is minimal disturbance to the surrounding community.

“By no means are we there to ruin anyone’s fun however it’s crucial that the small minority who choose to potentially ruin events for others do not get away with it.”