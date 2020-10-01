Several caught as police crack down on dangerous driving and speeding near Peterhead

Several motorists have been caught driving dangerously or in excess of the speed limit following a crackdown by police in the Peterhead area.

Three drivers have been caught police driving dangerously with a further two caught clocking more than 100mph in the area.

The charges come after a month-long operation by police involving the local community policing team and road policing officers where speed checks were undertaken around the north east town, including the Peterhead bypass.

As a result of the operation, a 21-year-old man was charged after being detected driving at 102mph with a 19-year-old man also charged after clocking 107mph.

A 37-year-old man was also charged with dangerous driving due to the manner of his driving.

Reports are due to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Mark Lambley said: “We have listened to concerns raised by our communities about speeding vehicles in Peterhead and surrounding area and we will work closely with our road policing colleagues to carry out education and enforcement.

“These incidents of note during September shows an utter disregarding for the safety of other road users and pedestrians.

“Road policing officers along with members of the local community policing teams will continue to carry out both high visibility patrols and unmarked patrols in these areas to promote road safety in the Buchan area.”