Seven taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on north-east road

Seven people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving multiple vehicles on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the A947 at Hattoncrook just after 5pm to a report of a four-vehicle collision.

Police Scotland are in attendance, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

None of the people involved are thought to have been seriously injured.

A police spokesman said: “We received a call at 4.58pm initially reporting a three-car RTC.

“It was later found to have involved four vehicles.

“Nobody has been seriously injured, but seven people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a result of the incident.

“The road remains closed and we would advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.”

Eyewitnesses reported long queues and delays as a result of the incident.