Coronavirus: Seven suspected cases taken off North Sea rig

Seven workers were due to be airlifted from a North Sea platform after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Operator Taqa confirmed the suspected cases of Covid-19 had been identified on the North Cormorant platform.

The affected staff were due to be brought ashore by helicopter yesterday.

Workers who have come into contact with their affected colleagues will also be taken off the installation.

The news of the latest suspected cases came after Taqa confirmed more than a dozen of its employees potentially had Covid-19 last month.

A spokeswoman for Taqa said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and welfare of everyone on board and we have procedures in place for handling suspected cases of Covid-19.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and agencies to assess and respond to the situation in line with UK Government and Health Protection Scotland guidelines.

“Taqa has robust business continuity plans in place to ensure the safe and sustainable continuation of our operations.”

