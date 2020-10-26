Seven people charged as police crack down on crime in north-east

Seven people have been charged as police in a north-east region cracked down on crime last week.

Officers in Garioch carried out a week of patrols to target anti-social behaviour and traffic problems in the area.

They charged two people with road traffic offences, with a motorist caught speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone and another person found to be driving without a licence.

Three youths were charged with vandalism and another two people were charged after being caught with cannabis.

Officers mainly focused on Kintore, Kemnay and Westhill.

48 drivers were stopped and educated in relation to minor road traffic offences and one was arrested in relation to dangerous driving.

Numerous groups of youths were spoken to, with a number reminded of social distancing rules.

The parents of 10 youths had warning letters sent to them.

Seven people were stopped and searched, with two being caught with cannabis.

The operation was carried out with the support of special constables.

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “The aim of the Garioch Community Policing team is to be visible, accessible and effective.

“We will always listen to the concerns of our community and operations such as these will continue.

“As ever, we are grateful for the support of our special constables.”