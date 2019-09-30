Seven north-east bridges remain closed after heavy rainfall

Engineers have closed seven bridges in the north-east after a months’ worth of rain falling in seven hours.

The north of Aberdeenshire was the worst hit by the 66mm of rain on Saturday.

The rain caused travel chaos with sections of the A90 shut between Fraserburgh and Peterhead after the road became dangerous.

Aberdeenshire Council said the seven bridges swept away or damaged were between Millcroft and Plaidy, at Mill of Balmaud, at South Mains near Craigston Castle, at North Litterty near Craigston Castle, at Bridge of Gorrachie and at Bridge of Fortrie.

The affected bridges are:

C009S/10 BRIDGE OF FORTRIE

C007S/20 BRIDGE OF GORRACHIE

U012S/30 MILL OF BALMAUD

U012S/20 MILLCROFT

U017S/30 NORTH LITTERRY

B9105/30 SOUTH MAINS

U12S AUCHMILL – CLOSED DUE TO RTC

C051L/10 BRUNTYARDS

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads Philip McKay described Saturday’s conditions as “atrocious” and urged drivers not to ignore roadside warning signs.

Our Bridges Engineers have closed a 7th bridge – please don't ignore the road closed signs as this bridge looks fine from the road but is DANGEROUShttps://t.co/rocrYmeR98@PolScotRoadsNE @NorthEPolice#ABZtravel pic.twitter.com/p3UoI9USXV — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) September 30, 2019

He said: “Many bridges in the area have been badly damaged and a number of smaller bridges on unclassified roads have been swept away entirely. It is vitally important that ‘roads closed’ signs are respected as, although flood water levels may have fallen, the road may still be unsafe to pass.”

Mr McKay added: “Bridges engineers were out since the early hours on Sunday carrying out inspections which may reveal further damage to some of our bridges.

“While it looks like the worst of the weather has passed and the immediate clear-up has begun, repairs to affected bridges will be a longer-term project.”

Meanwhile an eighth bridge has remained closed following a crash

It comes after the Auchmill bridge sustained serious damaged after a suspected road traffic collision last week.

The masonry parapet at the small crossing was knocking into the Craigston Burn with Aberdeenshire Council forced to put an emergency road closure in place.

The local authority is currently assessing its next steps but said last week it was “likely to take some months” before repair works were organised.