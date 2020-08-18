Seven new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 49

The north-east has recorded seven new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,846.

Across Scotland there have been 49 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 220 cases have been linked to the Aberdeen cluster and 1,125 close contacts have been identified, the First Minister said.

Since July 26, 386 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Grampian area.

A total of 432,849 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 413,442 being confirmed negative while 19,407 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 254 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,199 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.