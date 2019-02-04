Seven motorists caught speeding near north-schools in police crackdown

Community leaders have praised police after a roads operation in the north-east saw six drivers issued with speeding tickets.

Around 20 vehicles were stopped as officers in Formartine carried out the work beside schools.

The operation saw police with speed monitoring equipment take to roads in Oldmeldrum, Ellon, Methlick and Pitmedden.

The exercise was launched last week after concerns were raised by the community.

In total, two warnings were given for frosted windows and vehicle conditions in Oldmeldrum and one person was warned for speeding on South Road in Ellon.

Meanwhile, six speeding tickets were issued and 10 people warned in Methlick, Ellon and Pitmedden.

That included one man being charged for travelling at 45mph in a 30mph zone.

Jim Gifford, leader of Aberdeenshire Council and Mid Formartine councillor, said: “We have regular reports of issues with traffic and bad driver behaviour around many of our schools across Aberdeenshire – it is a subject that is raised time and again at community council and school forum meetings.

“So it is sadly no surprise that when the police conduct enforcement actions that they find infringements like these.”

He added: “All of these are serious and potentially dangerous, but it beggars belief that people would drive with obscured vision anywhere but especially in the vicinity of a school.”

Fellow ward councillor Andrew Hassan said: “The statistics show there are drivers out there at times not driving sensibly nor safely, and I would urge everybody in Formartine and wider Aberdeenshire getting behind a wheel to think about other road users in wintry weather.”

Ellon and District councillor Isobel Davidson added: “It is good that the police are taking action on poor driving around local schools.”

She added: “It is unacceptable people are driving above the speed limit and without clearing their cars of snow and frost, particularly when driving in areas where they know there will be children walking to school.”