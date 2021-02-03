Seven deaths in north-east as Covid cases rise by 53

Seven north-east residents are among the 88 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show that three residents of Aberdeen City and three residents of Aberdeenshire have sadly died after contracting the virus.

The other death has been recorded in Moray.

In total, covid cases across the north-east have increased by 53 in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total now stands at 12,569 following the daily update.

Of these cases, 18 were identified in the Aberdeen City area, with 19 in Aberdeenshire.

Moray has experienced a rise of 16 cases across the same time frame.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also swelled in the past day, with 978 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 182,269, with the new cases representing 5.1% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 6,269, as 88 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,871 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 128 of those in intensive care.

The number of hospital admissions has dropped by 63 in a day, with the number of those in ICU also down by 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,580,148 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,397,879 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 649,262 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 8,758 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.